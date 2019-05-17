LANCASTER – Troy Donnell Watson, 52, died Monday, May 13, 2019.
He was the son of Donnell Watson and Doris Hubbard Watson. He was married to Geraldine McIlwain Watson.
Survivors include wife of Lancaster; son, LeCorey Watson of Lancaster; daughters, Judy Stewart of Fort Lawn and Erica Thompson of Lancaster; parents of Lancaster; and brother, Keith M. Watson of Ruby.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home.
Viewing was from 1-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Crawford Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 18, 2019