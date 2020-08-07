1/
Tyreak J'avon Stevens
LANCASTER – Tyreak J'avon Stevens, 18, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was a son of Jason Stevens and Melanie Herbert Stevens.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; sister, Kadesha I'sha Herbert of Lancaster; brother, Treyon E. Stevens of Lancaster; grandparents, Carolyn Stevens and Johnnie Stevens and Annette Herbert and Donald Ray Herbert, all of Lancaster; and great-grandparents, the Rev. James Herbert and Louise Herbert of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
