LANCASTER – Tyreak J'avon Stevens, 18, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

He was a son of Jason Stevens and Melanie Herbert Stevens.

Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; sister, Kadesha I'sha Herbert of Lancaster; brother, Treyon E. Stevens of Lancaster; grandparents, Carolyn Stevens and Johnnie Stevens and Annette Herbert and Donald Ray Herbert, all of Lancaster; and great-grandparents, the Rev. James Herbert and Louise Herbert of Lancaster.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store