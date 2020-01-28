LANCASTER – Vanessa Lee Smith, 20, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
She was a daughter of Mashayra Marrero Ortiz and Bernard Lee Smith.
Survivors include her mother of Lancaster; father of Daytona Beach, Fla.; sisters, Nikkole LS Smith of Ormand Beach, Fla., Jodies Arroyo and Erica Montgomery, both of Lancaster, and Kimberly Cunningham of Fayetteville, N.C.; brothers, Bernard Lee Smith Jr. and Travis Montgomery, both of Lancaster; maternal grandparents, Maria E. Ortiz, Donna Montgomery, Rosa Viera, Jose Luis Marrero and Trecey Talford; and paternal grandfather, Arthur Smith.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Crawford Funeral Home.
