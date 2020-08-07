KERSHAW – Vergie F. Cauthen, 83, of Kershaw passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Matthews, N.C., while surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Vergie Cauthen was born on Nov. 24, 1936, in Kershaw to the late Miller Lee Faulkenberry and Ottie Byrd Faulkenberry. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Everett Faulkenberry and William Faulkenberry. Mrs. Cauthen was a member of Oakhurst Baptist Church. She loved to cook and to garden. She was a homemaker who loved to take care of her husband and family. She was a true preacher's wife.
Mrs. Cauthen is survived by her husband of 65 years, the Rev. Charles Cauthen of Kershaw; daughters, Teresa Kay Hilton (Mike) and Cindy Pope (Lamar), both of Kershaw, and Ginger Kiker (Jimmy) of Sophia, N.C.; sister, Ann McManus of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends at their home, 245 Phillipstown Road, Kershaw.
There will be a celebration of life graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Revs. John Rogers and Jimmy Kiker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church, 394 Barrett Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com
) is assisting the Cauthen family.