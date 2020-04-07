He was a son of the late Molly Sparks and the late Grace McQueen Sparks. He was married to Donna Roberts-Sparks.
Survivors include his wife and life companion; daughters, Robbin M. Sparks of Forestville, Md., Norma "Peaches" Dove Sparks of Cheraw, Vanessa R. Barnes of Burlington, N.C., and Sonja Sparks Strokes of Fredericksburg, Va.; sons, William Witherspoon, Robert M. Brooks, Vernard J. Sparks Jr., Winfred M. Sparks and Derrick L. Sparks, all of Lancaster, and David V. Sparks of Fredericksburg; sister, Norma J. Mathis-Carter of Lanham, Md.; and brothers, Winfred M. Sparks of Hampton, Va., and Derrick Sparks of Cheraw.
Graveside services are noon Friday, April 10, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Forrest Woodard.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 8, 2020