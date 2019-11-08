KERSHAW – Deacon Vernell Haggins, 58, died Thursday, Nov.7, 2019.
He was the son of Bobbie Haggins and the late Maggie Wright Haggins. He was married to Darlene Walker Haggins.
Survivors include daughters, Michelle Drakeford of Kershaw, Sequan Phillips of Hartsville; son, Freddie Collins of Kershaw; sister, Rosa Mell Haggins of Bishopville; brother, Bobbie Lee Haggins of Bethune; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Grove, with burial in the Highland Heights Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 9, 2019