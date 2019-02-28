KERSHAW – Vernell "Susie" Kelly, 66, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late James and Janie Izzard Kelly.
Survivors include daughter, Latricia Kelly of Kershaw; brothers, Bishop Kelly, Leroy Kelly and Ervin Kelly, all of Kershaw; and sisters, Mary Beckham, Annie Mae Kelly, Dorothy Kelly and Ella Ree Kelly, all of Kershaw.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Revs. Randy Grove and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the Highland Heights Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019