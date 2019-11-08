Vestrula Morrison, 68, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Walter Burris and Carrie L. Burris and was the wife of Willie Morrison.
Survivors include son, Darcy; sisters, Shirley Simpson, Maggie Burris and Frances Black, all of York; brothers, Hazel Burris and Robert L. Burris, both of York; and two grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Steele Hill AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Sandra Sistare, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at McMullen Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Steele Hill AME Zion Church.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 9, 2019