FORT MILL – Vicky Rose Kephart Adams, 75, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Victor Boyd Kephart and Mary Grace Sullivan Kephart and was the wife of L. H. "Buzz" Adams III.
Survivors include son, H. H. "Bert" Tish III; daughters, M. Roxie Tish and Victoria Tish Campbell; stepsons, David Adams and Daniel P. Adams; stepdaughter, Dana Denton; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Van Wyck Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Carson Overstreet.
The family will receive friends following the service in the McSpadden Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to Van Wyck Presbyterian Church, PO Box 68, Van Wyck, SC 29744.
Burgess Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 23, 2019