HEATH SPRINGS – Victoria Simms, 27, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She was the daughter of Alex Mitch Simms and Rhonda Michelle Bass.
Survivors include son, Jayden Simms; sister, Layla Bass; and brother, Nicholas Mackey.
Services are 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Larry Humphries, with burial at Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 11, 2019