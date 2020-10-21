LANCASTER – Viola C. Cunningham, 83, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Andrew Catoe and the late Nannie Robinson Blakney.

Survivors include three daughters, Michelle Hall of Rock Hill, Dianne Cunningham and Erica Cunningham, both of Lancaster; two sons, David Cunningham and Perry Cunningham, both of Lancaster; two brothers, Brice Catoe of Lancaster and Floyd Catoe of Kershaw; one sister, Cora Lee Stevenson of Lancaster; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, 410 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James D. Coleman. Burial will follow in Second Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

