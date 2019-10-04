Viola Green Jones, 94, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Survivors include daughters, Georgianna Armour and Wilhelmina Clinton; and son, Larry Truesdale.
Services are 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at St Paul AME Church, officiated by the Rev. Lemuel Washington, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11 a.m. at the church.
The body may be viewed at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4.
McCray Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 5, 2019