Viola (Walker) Stover
Viola Walker Stover, 87, died July 20, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Curt and Queen Clyburn Walker.
Survivors include 10 children, Shirley Horton of Jefferson, Mary Mungo of Jefferson, Brenda Stover of Kershaw, Willie Stover of Jefferson, Maggie Campbell of Great Falls, Ronald Stover of Kershaw, Randy Stover of Kershaw, Betsy Baker of Monroe, N.C., Frankie Stover of Kershaw and Berna Stover of Jefferson; two sisters, Mary Alice and Beatrice of Charlotte; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. July 23 at Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James L. Coleman Jr., with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be 3 to 6 p.m. today, July 22, at Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
