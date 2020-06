LANCASTER – Virgil Eugene Miles, 79, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.He was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Lancaster, a son of the late Herman Lee Miles Sr. and Alease Thomas Miles.Mr. Miles had a long and interesting life. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Lancaster and through the years he served as a deacon and Sunday school leader. He loved the game of golf and had a couple of holes in one to brag about. Mr. Miles loved the United States of America and he was an avid Trump supporter.A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Miles will be held at a later date.Mr. Miles is survived by a daughter, Tina Stuber and her husband, Steven, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and his grandchildren, Anna Truesdale, Steven (Amber) Stuber and Elizabeth Stuber (Luke) Crance, along with three great-grandchildren.He is also survived by Elizabeth Lamb and her husband, Travis, of Lillington, N.C.; and their children, Jesse (Amy) Usher, Sarah Usher and Elijah Sanders; and their three grandchildren. Mr. Miles also leaves behinds a special friend and companion, Ms. Gayle Pitchford of Lancaster.He was preceded in death by a brother, Herman L. Miles Jr.; and a sister, Renee Hinson.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Miles.