LANCASTER – Virgil Eugene Miles, 79, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Lancaster, a son of the late Herman Lee Miles Sr. and Alease Thomas Miles.
Mr. Miles had a long and interesting life. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Lancaster and through the years he served as a deacon and Sunday school leader. He loved the game of golf and had a couple of holes in one to brag about. Mr. Miles loved the United States of America and he was an avid Trump supporter.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Miles will be held at a later date.
Mr. Miles is survived by a daughter, Tina Stuber and her husband, Steven, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and his grandchildren, Anna Truesdale, Steven (Amber) Stuber and Elizabeth Stuber (Luke) Crance, along with three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by Elizabeth Lamb and her husband, Travis, of Lillington, N.C.; and their children, Jesse (Amy) Usher, Sarah Usher and Elijah Sanders; and their three grandchildren. Mr. Miles also leaves behinds a special friend and companion, Ms. Gayle Pitchford of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Herman L. Miles Jr.; and a sister, Renee Hinson.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Miles.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.