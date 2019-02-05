Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Gardner Douglass. View Sign

LEXINGTON – Virginia Gardner Douglass, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, Lexington.

She was born March 24, 1927, in Flat Creek, to Frank and Mayo Byrd Gardner. She married the love of her life Daniel Henry Douglass Jr. in August 1949, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Virginia deeply enjoyed family and friends and is remembered for her contagious laughter and love of life. Virginia enjoyed ceramics, bridge and traveling. She was often a hit at gatherings with her delicious foods, such as homemade rolls, lemon and coconut pies and macaroni and cheese casserole.

She worked many years for the clerk of court in Chesterfield; however, her primary focus was raising and caring for her family in Jefferson. She was a member of Jefferson Presbyterian Church. Virginia was one of 13 children and is survived by three brothers, Max, Randle and Doug; and two sisters, Sibyl Smith and Frankie Philips.

She is predeceased by her five sisters, Sara McMackin, Elease Small, Nettie Mae Fountain, Marian Newsom and Laney Lucas; and two brothers, Frank Jr. and Mendel. Her first-born child, Patricia Ogburn, predeceased her in 2010, while her surviving children include Virginia Kay Eddy, Fran A Douglass and Daniel H. III; plus eight grandchildren, Chris Sanspree, Meredith Kirkland, Jared Sanspree, Ashley Knight, Alex Mills, Lauren Downey, Daniel IV and Sara Kathe1yn; and nine great-grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 6 for visitation at 1 p.m. and a funeral service at 2 p.m. located at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, with a graveside service following at Jefferson Town Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Breast Cancer and Alzheimer's Foundations at LEXINGTON – Virginia Gardner Douglass, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, Lexington.She was born March 24, 1927, in Flat Creek, to Frank and Mayo Byrd Gardner. She married the love of her life Daniel Henry Douglass Jr. in August 1949, who preceded her in death in 2002.Virginia deeply enjoyed family and friends and is remembered for her contagious laughter and love of life. Virginia enjoyed ceramics, bridge and traveling. She was often a hit at gatherings with her delicious foods, such as homemade rolls, lemon and coconut pies and macaroni and cheese casserole.She worked many years for the clerk of court in Chesterfield; however, her primary focus was raising and caring for her family in Jefferson. She was a member of Jefferson Presbyterian Church. Virginia was one of 13 children and is survived by three brothers, Max, Randle and Doug; and two sisters, Sibyl Smith and Frankie Philips.She is predeceased by her five sisters, Sara McMackin, Elease Small, Nettie Mae Fountain, Marian Newsom and Laney Lucas; and two brothers, Frank Jr. and Mendel. Her first-born child, Patricia Ogburn, predeceased her in 2010, while her surviving children include Virginia Kay Eddy, Fran A Douglass and Daniel H. III; plus eight grandchildren, Chris Sanspree, Meredith Kirkland, Jared Sanspree, Ashley Knight, Alex Mills, Lauren Downey, Daniel IV and Sara Kathe1yn; and nine great-grandchildren.Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 6 for visitation at 1 p.m. and a funeral service at 2 p.m. located at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, with a graveside service following at Jefferson Town Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Breast Cancer and Alzheimer's Foundations at www.nationalbreastcancer.org and www.alzfdn.org. Funeral Home Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home, LLC

PO Box 2634

Lancaster , SC 29721

(803) 285-8000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close