She was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Chesterfield, a daughter of the late Virgil H. Outlaw and Huldah Holley Outlaw.

Mrs. McCaskill was retired from Springs Industries after many years of service. She was one of the founding members of Canaan Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. McCaskill enjoyed fishing and reading for relaxation.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. McCaskill will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Canaan Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mitch Gulledge and Chaplin Jim McClure officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Mrs. McCaskill is survived by two sons, Donald W. McCaskill of Darlington and William Bruce McCaskill and his wife, Geneva, of Lancaster; a daughter, Janice M. Hamilton of Lancaster; a daughter-in-law, Dianne McCaskill of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas H. McCaskill; and a brother, Leo Outlaw.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Mrs. McCaskill.

Memorial contributions may be made to Canaan Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 220, Lancaster, SC 29721 or Hospice Care of SC, 311-B North Main Street, Lancaster, SC 29720.

