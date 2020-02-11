LANCASTER – Vivian Lynn Anderson Williams, 43, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Greenwood.
She was born June 9, 1976, in Lancaster, the daughter of Nancy Elaine Carter Honeycutt and the late Dennis Keith Anderson.
Lynn loved her grandchildren; they were her world. She enjoyed cleaning, listening to music and was a social media junkie. Her family will greatly miss her.
Lynn is survived by three children, Kimberly Nicole Hall (Josh Dixon), Brittany Cheyenne Williams and Jonathan Austin Threatt; four grandchildren, Hayden, Jenna, Nevaeh and Carson; her mother, Elaine Honeycutt; and two brothers, Michael Scott Anderson and David Wayne Honeycutt.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Anderson.
The family will hold a celebration of life service for Lynn from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Kimberly's home, 1825 High Point Circle, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Ms. Lynn Williams.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 12, 2020