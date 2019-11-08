VJ Funderburk, 76, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
He was the son of the late James and Bertha Alsbrooks Funderburk.
Survivors include sisters, Freddie Owens of Las Vegas, Nev., Rubie Owens of Charlotte, N.C., and Macie Rice of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. David A. Wright, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Stewart Funeral Home in Heath Springs.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 9, 2019