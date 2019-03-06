Ms. Vonice Drouin, 72, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Harold Fluegge and Ruby Pulliam Flueggee.
Survivors include sons, Michael Drouin of Charlotte, Mark Drouin of Matthews, N.C., and Matthew Drouin of Indian Land; brother, Richard Fluegge; sister, Juniece Isola of Tega Cay; and four grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in the Jerry Hartley Funeral Home chapel, with visitation to follow in the Waterfall Room at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019