LANCASTER – Waddell Tate III, 44, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
He was the son of Amanda Johnson Tate and the late Waddell Tate II.
Survivors include daughter, Keziah Brace of Lancaster; son, Tayzon W. Tate of Lugoff; companion, Shemica Lee and two children he reared in his home, Shamahjae Lee and Ayden Lee of LuGoff; sisters, Karen Tate and Wanda K. Crawford, both of Lancaster; brother, Lamont Tate of Wallace; and grandmother, Edna Johnson of Mount Vernon, N.Y.
Services are noon Friday, Oct. 11, at Glorious Resurrection of Life Praise and Worship Ministries, officiated by Apostle Mamie Lee Wilson and Pastor Monica Ross, with burial in Westside Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-6 p.m. Thursday at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 9, 2019