Wade Heath Hayes Sr., 97, passed away in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Due to the coronavirus he was isolated until the last moments of his life when his son Sonny was able to say last goodbyes. Mr. Hayes was born on Dec. 22, 1922.
He is predeceased by his father, Roy Otto Hayes; his mother, Lela Melton Hayes; his brother, Jack Hayes; and his sister, Loraine Hayes Kjendle. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Hayes Tiffany and Royce Hayes Funderburk.
Wade was pre-deceased by his wonderful daughter, Teresa Savage Whipple. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Cynthia K. Hayes of Glassboro, N.J.; his son, Wade Hayes Jr. and his wife, Joanne, of Atlanta; grandsons, Jason Savage and his wife, Melanie, of Boston, Heath Hayes of Salisbury, N.C., Devin Carsdale and his wife, Alicia, of Yardley, Pa., Tyler Hayes of Clearwater, Fla., Ethan Hayes of Atlanta and Brandon Kleinfield-Hayes of Sewell, N.J.; granddaughter, Marni Kane and her husband, Andrew, of New York; five great-granddaughters, Fiona, Darla and Marlana Savage of Boston, Scarlett Hayes of Salisbury and Ava Carsdale of Yardley.
Wade was a devoted father and a highly decorated war hero with five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Clusters for his service in World War II. He was recently awarded the highest award for valor from the French government, "Legion of Honour."
He touched the lives of so many during his 97 years on earth. He will now be reunited in heaven with his wife, Ernestine, and his daughter, Teresa. We will all miss him.
Due to the pandemic, a future memorial service will be planned for a safe time and place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Wade's grandson, Brandon, to Autism Wellbeing, 327 Heritage Loop, Glassboro, NJ 08028.
