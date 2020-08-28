1/
Wade Heath Hayes Sr.
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wade Heath Hayes Sr., 97, passed away in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Due to the coronavirus he was isolated until the last moments of his life when his son Sonny was able to say last goodbyes. Mr. Hayes was born on Dec. 22, 1922.
He is predeceased by his father, Roy Otto Hayes; his mother, Lela Melton Hayes; his brother, Jack Hayes; and his sister, Loraine Hayes Kjendle. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Hayes Tiffany and Royce Hayes Funderburk.
Wade was pre-deceased by his wonderful daughter, Teresa Savage Whipple. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Cynthia K. Hayes of Glassboro, N.J.; his son, Wade Hayes Jr. and his wife, Joanne, of Atlanta; grandsons, Jason Savage and his wife, Melanie, of Boston, Heath Hayes of Salisbury, N.C., Devin Carsdale and his wife, Alicia, of Yardley, Pa., Tyler Hayes of Clearwater, Fla., Ethan Hayes of Atlanta and Brandon Kleinfield-Hayes of Sewell, N.J.; granddaughter, Marni Kane and her husband, Andrew, of New York; five great-granddaughters, Fiona, Darla and Marlana Savage of Boston, Scarlett Hayes of Salisbury and Ava Carsdale of Yardley.
Wade was a devoted father and a highly decorated war hero with five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Clusters for his service in World War II. He was recently awarded the highest award for valor from the French government, "Legion of Honour."
He touched the lives of so many during his 97 years on earth. He will now be reunited in heaven with his wife, Ernestine, and his daughter, Teresa. We will all miss him.
Due to the pandemic, a future memorial service will be planned for a safe time and place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Wade's grandson, Brandon, to Autism Wellbeing, 327 Heritage Loop, Glassboro, NJ 08028.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mr. Hayes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved