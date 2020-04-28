HEATH SPRINGS – Wade Thomas Wright, 80, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was a son of the late Dwight Thomas Wright and Levy Watts Wright. He was married to Susie Boone Wright.
Survivors include his wife of the home; daughters, Carolyn Sue Wright of the home, Joyce Wright Watkins of Jefferson and Glenda Hodge; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. George Brasington, with burial to follow.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the church.
Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 1616 McBee Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 29, 2020