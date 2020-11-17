1/
Walter "Buck" Bracey Jr.
KERSHAW – Walter "Buck" Bracey Jr., 74, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Born in Westville, he was a son of the late Walter Bracey Sr. and the late Estelle Lloyd Bracey. He was married to Shelia Lewis Bracey.
Survivors include his wife of Westville; daughters, Lekesha Bracey, NeQuita Melton and Tiffany Bracey, all of Camden; sons, Alonzo Bracey and Lamarcus Bracey, both of Kershaw, and Adrian Bracey of Westville; and sister, Katherine Jackson of Westville.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and Sheresa Ingram, with burial at Dry Branch Cemetery in Westville.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
