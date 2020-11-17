KERSHAW – Walter "Buck" Bracey Jr., 74, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Born in Westville, he was a son of the late Walter Bracey Sr. and the late Estelle Lloyd Bracey. He was married to Shelia Lewis Bracey.

Survivors include his wife of Westville; daughters, Lekesha Bracey, NeQuita Melton and Tiffany Bracey, all of Camden; sons, Alonzo Bracey and Lamarcus Bracey, both of Kershaw, and Adrian Bracey of Westville; and sister, Katherine Jackson of Westville.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and Sheresa Ingram, with burial at Dry Branch Cemetery in Westville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store