LANCASTER – Walter J. White, 71, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He was a son of the late Walter White Sr. and Sarah Threat White.

Survivors include son, Dajuan Foster of Lancaster; daughters, Tonya Baskin and Angela Baskin, both of Lancaster, and Jacqueline Watts of Charlotte; brothers, J.B. White, Willie White and John White, all of Lancaster, and Rickey White of Rock Hill; sisters, Mary Booker and Rosa L. White, both of Philadelphia, and Minnie Baskin and Polly Mungo, both of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Eddie McIlwain and the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the Flint Ridge Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

