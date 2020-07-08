1/
Walter J. White
LANCASTER – Walter J. White, 71, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was a son of the late Walter White Sr. and Sarah Threat White.
Survivors include son, Dajuan Foster of Lancaster; daughters, Tonya Baskin and Angela Baskin, both of Lancaster, and Jacqueline Watts of Charlotte; brothers, J.B. White, Willie White and John White, all of Lancaster, and Rickey White of Rock Hill; sisters, Mary Booker and Rosa L. White, both of Philadelphia, and Minnie Baskin and Polly Mungo, both of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Eddie McIlwain and the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the Flint Ridge Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
