LANCASTER – Walter "Fat" Jones Jr., 87, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
He was a son of the late Walter Jones and Cora Lee Duncan Jones. He was married to Evelyn Clyburn Jones.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Peggy Lockhart, Sylvia Dye and Brenda Jackson, all of Lancaster, and Wanda Stowe of Monroe, N.C.; sons; Larry Clyburn of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Andre Jones of Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Revs. Reggie L. Bodrick and Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.