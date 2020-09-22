1/
Walter "Fat" Jones Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Walter "Fat" Jones Jr., 87, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
He was a son of the late Walter Jones and Cora Lee Duncan Jones. He was married to Evelyn Clyburn Jones.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Peggy Lockhart, Sylvia Dye and Brenda Jackson, all of Lancaster, and Wanda Stowe of Monroe, N.C.; sons; Larry Clyburn of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Andre Jones of Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Revs. Reggie L. Bodrick and Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved