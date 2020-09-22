LANCASTER – Walter "Fat" Jones Jr., 87, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

He was a son of the late Walter Jones and Cora Lee Duncan Jones. He was married to Evelyn Clyburn Jones.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Peggy Lockhart, Sylvia Dye and Brenda Jackson, all of Lancaster, and Wanda Stowe of Monroe, N.C.; sons; Larry Clyburn of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Andre Jones of Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Revs. Reggie L. Bodrick and Kenneth Cauthen.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

