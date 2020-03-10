Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Percy ""W.P."" Collins Jr.. View Sign Service Information Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home 118 Fayetteville Street Clinton , NC 28328 (910)-592-2066 Visitation 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Rowan Baptist Church Funeral 1:00 PM Rowan Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Rowan Baptist Church, with the Revs. Clay Carter and Mike Shook officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends noon-12:45 p.m. at the church just before the service, and at other times at the home.

W.P., born in 1940, was the son of the late Walter Percy Collins and Sudie Mae Cook Collins.

He was an auto mechanic and a member of Rowan Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Jane Haven Tisdale and Dorothy Collins Smith.

An avid outdoorsman, W.P. enjoyed many happy years of hunting, fishing and camping. He loved a summer's day or evening on a pond or lake and enjoyed the fellowship that all of these activities brought. In his later years, he loved telling jokes even if he told the same ones to the same people over and over.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joyce Bass Collins; son, Walt Collins and wife, Ashley, of South Carolina; and grandchildren, Jack, Abby, Caroline and Ellie Collins.

The family is grateful for care received in the last several weeks by the medical staff at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. They also extend a special thank you for the care and assistance in the final weeks to Billy and Peggy Cottle and special friend and caregiver, Linda Moore, and sincere appreciation is expressed to friends of the family at USC Lancaster and Rowan Church for their many expressions of love. The family is grateful for all of the calls, cards, texts and other expressions of care and kindness in recent days.

Memorials may be made to The Collins Family Endowed Scholarship Fund for Travel Study, USC Lancaster c/o Educational Foundation of USC Lancaster, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

