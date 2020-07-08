LANCASTER – Wanda Brown Edwards, 61, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late James W. Brown and Ruby Jean Ferrell Brown. She was married to the late Timothy Keith Edwards.
Survivors include son, Keith Edwards; daughters, Kayla Maloch of Darlington, Breanna "Bree" Edwards and Beverly Lenard; and seven grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tim Skipper, with burial at Greenlawn Cemetery in Great Falls.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.