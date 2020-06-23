LANCASTER – Miss Wanda Gaye Taylor, 67, passed away June 19, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late J.W. Taylor Sr. and Reba Bradburn Taylor.
Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family, family gatherings and was an avid colorer. She had a childlike faith in God and people, accepting everyone without judgment. Wanda was a sweet angel on this earth who loved everyone and was loved by all. She was a member of New Cut Presbyterian Church where she loved her church family, VBS and singing in the choir.
Wanda is survived by a brother, J.W. Taylor Jr.; three sisters, Carol Graves, Helen Freeman (Vono) and Debbie Hinson (Phill); nine nieces and nephews, Karen Graves, John G. Freeman, Jason S. Freeman (Stacy), Beth F. Wells (Josh), Daniel W. Hinson (Stephen), Lauren H. Brown (Michael), Robert Hinson (Heidi), Jonathan Hinson (Ann) and Holly Taylor; nine great-nieces and nephews, Nash Freeman, Taylor Wells, Gracie Wells, Ashley Green, Zach Hinson, Savannah Hinson, Stephen Hinson, Taylor Catoe and Brittany Pressley; and five great-great-nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Linda Taylor and Lois T. Hinson; a brother-in-law, Wayne Graves; and a nephew, Kevin Graves.
The celebration of life graveside service for Wanda will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at New Cut Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Wayne Dickson. Due to the government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is encouraged.
Friends were welcome to view Wanda at Burgess Funeral Home from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, June 21.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Cut Presbyterian Church, 2617 New Cut Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the special care taken of Wanda by Nathan Hall and members of New Cut Presbyterian Church. A special thank you is also extended to the staff of Heath Springs Residential Care Center.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Miss Wanda Taylor.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.