ROCK HILL – Wanda S. Mumma of Rock Hill peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones Sept. 11, 2019, at the age 64.
Wanda loved and cherished her family. She was a dedicated wife to Ken Mumma for 45 years and the world's best mother to Ann Boatwright, Greg (Angela) and Jeremy (Crystal). She was a cherished maw maw to Zachary, Dylan, Madyson, Haylee, William, Hannah, Tyler, Haley and Shae; a beloved daughter of Jesse and Marcene Strickland, and Helen and George Hodge; and a dear sister to Gail (Ronnie), Jesse (Nancy), James, Sonny (Denise) and Rena (Mickey). She will be remembered by multiple generations of nieces and nephews.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and her undying love and care for them. She was a strong, passionate women who impacted many lives and will be dearly missed.
A private family celebration of life will be held in lieu of a service.
The family respectfully asks that, in place of flowers, donations be made in Wanda's name to either the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House of Rock Hill, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731; or hospicecommunitycare.org/give-back/#donate or The Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, floor 4, New York, NY 10006, (www.cancerresearch.org/).
