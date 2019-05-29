LANCASTER – Mr. Warren Bruce Davis, 70, of Lancaster, died Friday, May 24, 2019.
He was the son of the late Walter Preston Davis Jr. and Helen Bowers Davis.
Survivors include daughter, Ann McManus of Lancaster; sister, Terri Davis of Murrells Inlet; and two grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Jesse Adams and Doug Mayhew. Burial will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date.
The family received friends immediately following the memorial service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Lancaster News on May 29, 2019