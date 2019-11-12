Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Caskey. View Sign Service Information Harris Funeral Home, Inc. 108 South Piedmont Ave. Kings Mountain , NC 28086 (704)-739-2591 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Caskey passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 10, 2019, after a gallant fight with liver cancer.

His parents were the late Orall Caskey and the late Doris Baker Caskey.

He was born and raised by his grandmother, Leila McAteer, and his father, Orall Caskey, spending his early years at Shiloh ARP.

Wayne was a graduate of Lancaster Senior High and then furthered his education at Cambridge College and Columbia Pacific University. He was licensed in the state of North Carolina and nationally certified through the National Board of Certified Counselors.

For the past 26 years, Wayne served as the patient care coordinator in the Department of Psychiatry at CaroMont Regional Hospital.

Other positions included director of admissions at Boston State Hospital and area child coordinator in the Department of Psychiatry, Metro Boston.

Wayne loved his work, his churches and his family. He was a traveling man, taking his family all over the world.

Wayne was also an accomplished pianist and organist. For 50 years he served as an organist/choir director.

At the time of his death, he was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Lincolnton, N.C.

His funeral will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Luke's.

A luncheon will take place immediately following.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 315 N. Cedar St., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

