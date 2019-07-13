KERSHAW – Wayne Watts, 69, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He was the son of Floyd "Bud" Watts and Joyce Phillips Watts. He was married to Renee Criminger Watts.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Heather Rand, Barbara Church and Miranda Watts; and five grandchildren.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Herbie Maccue.
The family will receive friends following the inurnment service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to the .
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 14, 2019