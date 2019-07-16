LANCASTER – Mrs. Wendy Renee Kennington Patterson, loving 56-year-old mother and wife, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Scott Robinson, and burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Visitation with the family will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, and other times at their home in Lancaster.
Wendy was born in North Carolina to the late Paul H. and Julia F. Kennington. She was married to Joel Patterson for 27 years, and together they had three daughters: Sydney, Peyton, and Kenley, as well as an honorary daughter, Cassie. Wendy is also survived by three older sisters and their families: Patricia Tucker, her husband Ray and daughters Christi and Kim; Kathy Isley, her husband Sam, son Lee, and daughter Julie; and Debra London and her daughter Abby.
Wendy was a loving and dedicated mother and homemaker who kept her family on track with all-encompassing support, a great sense of humor, and occasional, necessary tough love. She was a pillar of strength for her family and a top-notch soccer mom who will be greatly missed by many.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019