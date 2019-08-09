Wilbur Horton Sr., 80, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
He was the son of the late Lonnie Horton and Frances Taylor Horton and was married to Joyce A. Robinson Horton.
Survivors include sons, Wilbur L. Horton Jr., Lonnie M. Horton, and Jay Lynn Horton, all of Kershaw; sister, Gay Nell Horton of McBee; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services are 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery and other times at the home of his granddaughter, 5339 Ussery Road, Kershaw.
Memorials may be made to the .
Baker Funeral Home is serving the Horton family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 10, 2019