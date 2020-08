Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Will Rogers Truesdale, 61, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He was a son of the late Roosevelt and Inez Truesdale.

Survivors include sisters, Alice F. Truesdale and Patricia Grier, both of Lancaster, and Debra Truesdale of Charlotte; and brothers, Tracy Truesdale of Charlotte and Michael Truesdale of Lancaster.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

