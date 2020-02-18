Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willene Lackey Clayton. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Willene Lackey Clayton, 96, of Lancaster, widow of Marvin D. Clayton, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 14, 1923, in Kannapolis, N.C., a daughter of the late Ivy Lackey and Lucy Sain Troutman.

She was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd-United Methodist. She retired from J.C. Penny after 40 years. Willene was an avid Tar Heel and Gamecocks fan and loved reading and playing scrabble. She loved spending time with her family and going to the beach.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Clayton is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Church of the Good Shepherd-United Methodist, with the Revs. Timothy Espar and Rod Yow officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.

Mrs. Clayton is survived by a daughter, Vickie C. Baker (Jimmy) of Lancaster; an "adopted" daughter, Anne T. Evans (Lonnie) of Lancaster; a son-in-law, Jimmy Quinn (Kim) of Union; six grandchildren, Teresa Hammond (Roger), Susan Plemons (David), Thomas Mullis, Khristy Caskey (Joey), Edward "Todd" Mullis (Jessica) and Ginger Cranor (Bobby); 12 great-grandchildren, Casey Stout (Matthew), Trevor Hammond, Emily Plemons, Austin Plemons, Payton Ake, Drew Ake, Cody Caskey, Kamdyn Mullis, Haylee Sue Mullis, Kaylah Cranor, Kierstin Cranor and Caden Cranor; and three great-great-grandchildren, Eva Stout, Cora Stout, and Kade (Ake) Rossman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Marvin D. Clayton; two daughters, Rebecca Quinn and Barbara C. Mullis; a son-in-law, Edward V. Mullis; and a granddaughter, Kimberly B. Hoover.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Church of Good Shepherd-United Methodist, and other times at the home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd-United Methodist, P.O. Box 1082, Lancaster, SC 29721.

