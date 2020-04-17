LANCASTER – Willene "Bunch" Tyson Strain, 80, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Jake Randolph Tyson and the late Loretta Evans Tyson.
Survivors include daughters, Linda S. Sturdivant of High Point, N.C., Geraldine Strain of Lancaster and Willie Dale Allen of McDonough, Ga.; sons, John R. Strain and Brian Strain, both of Lancaster, Charles T. Strain of Anaheim, Calif., and Dennis C. Strain of Monroe, N.C.; sisters, Magglene Horton of Pageland and Lorine Hubbard of Mt. Croghan; and brothers, Vinson Tyson and Leo Blakeney, both of Pageland.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. David Wright.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 18, 2020