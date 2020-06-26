William A. Phillips
LANCASTER – William A. Phillips, 88, passed away Tuesday June 22, 2020, in Lancaster.
Mr. Phillips was born in Peachland, N.C., and was the son of the late William Phillips and Mae Coker.
Mr. Phillips was retired from Vanguard Supreme in Monroe, N.C., and he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
William enjoyed woodworking and he especially loved making walking canes.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife, Mary Lane Phillips of Lancaster; stepsons, Brett Lane and wife, Missy, of Lancaster, Eric Lane and wife, Phyllis, of Lancaster; sister, Doris Ramsey of Monroe; seven step-grandchildren, Christopher Lane, Bubba Saulry, Madison and Chasity Lane, Tabitha Catoe, Heather Ellis and Erica Deese; one step great-great-grandchild, Braxton Shaw; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by a brother, Dee Phillips; and a sister, Carra Nelson.
A private service will be held at a later date.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the family of Mr. Phillips.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
