GREAT FALLS – Mr. William Barry Hartley, 57, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Providence Health in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at New Life Freewill Baptist Church, 1622 Springdale Road, Lancaster, with the Rev. Douglas Pate officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Great Falls.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, 26 Underwood Ave., Great Falls.

Mr. Hartley was born May 28, 1961, in Chester County.

He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and attended York Technical College. He was formerly employed with Duracell in Lancaster, with more than 21 years of service. Mr. Hartley was a member of New Life Freewill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Catherine "Cat" Hill Hartley; and his mother and stepfather, Rachel and Jerry Crump of Great Falls.

Mr. Hartley was preceded in death by his father, Billy Hartley.

Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.

26 Underwood Ave.

Great Falls , SC 29055

803-482-6212

