He was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Union, a son of the late William Brooks Sumner Sr. and Etta Ward Sumner.

Mr. Sumner was a member of Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was a loving husband for 57 years, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Mr. Sumner loved to ride his lawn mower and enjoyed deer and rabbit hunting. He also enjoyed sitting on his sun porch watching the birds. Mr. Sumner loved the Lord and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge No. 53, a member of the Lancaster Rotary Club for 32 years and a Paul Harris Fellow. Mr. Sumner was a lifetime member of the South Carolina Police Chief Association, where he served two times as president. He served the South Carolina National Guard in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Mr. Sumner was a lay pastor, serving churches in Lancaster and Chester counties. He was a present member of the Lancaster County School District board, a former Lancaster City Council member and former interim director of Lancaster Children's Home.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sumner will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at First Presbyterian Church with the Revs. Edward McColl, Paul Smith and Dan Vincent officiating. Burial will be private.

Mr. Sumner is survived by his wife, Virginia Allen Sumner of Lancaster; a son, Ken "Bighouse" Sumner and his wife, Dawn, of Florence; a daughter, Casey S. Cato and her husband, Jeff, of Lancaster; a sister, Shirley Burnett of Union; and five grandchildren, Joshua Cato, Jonathan Cato, Jacob Cato, Kathleen Sumner and Lee Mozingo.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Sumner and John Sumner; and three sisters, Ruby Hewitt, Geraldine Hayes and Katie Foster.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home, 428 Camellia Circle, Lancaster.

