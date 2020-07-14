LANCASTER – William Dixon, 74, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

He was married to Shirley Kennington Dixon.

Survivors include his wife; children, Cynthia Darlene "Cindy" Rutledge of Heath Springs, Steve Sistare of Lancaster, Stacia Sowell of Marshall, N.C., and Sandra Lee Dixon of Camden; brother, Jerry Dixon of Camden; sisters, Eula Mae Elliott and Docia Collins, both of Camden; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw, officiated by the Revs. Larry Plyler, Larry Linderman and Barry Estridge, with private burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Baker Funeral Home, and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 29203.

