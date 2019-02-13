LANCASTER – The Rev. William Donald "Don" Knight Sr., 84, of Lancaster, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

He was the son of the late Andrew Jackson "Drew" Knight and Faye Blackmon Knight. He was married to Phyllis June Fowler Knight.

Survivors include wife of the home; son, William Donald "Bill" Knight Jr.; brother, Jack Knight; sisters, Dot Murphy, Shirley Allen and Nancy Williams; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.

Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Kershaw Second Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Phil Latta and Ronnie Hinson, with burial at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Jefferson.

The family received friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the church and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home was in charge.