LANCASTER – William "Bill" E. McNeely, 66, of Lancaster died peacefully at home on Aug. 30, 2020.
A native of Lancaster, he was the son of the late Eugene Milton and Addie Ragsdale McNeely.
Bill worked at General Tire (now Continental) for over 33 years in production and for the last 12 years was a flatbed driver for Dave Lyle Wholesale. He was a longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Wallace McNeely of Lancaster; daughters and son-in-law, Keisha M. Byrdic and partner, Ryan Bunkley, of Lancaster and Amber M. and Trey Jackson of Lancaster; a brother and sister-in-law, Frankie and Jo McNeely of Lancaster; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and William Baker of Lancaster; and four grandchildren, Peyton Elizabeth Byrdic, Kenneth "Parker" Byrdic, Abel James Jackson and SaraKate Lenee Jackson, all of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie S. McNeely.
Funeral will be conducted by the Rev. Trent McLaughlin at 2 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 2, at Antioch Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at A Simple Service Burial and Cremation, 201 N. Catawba St., Lancaster SC 29720.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Academy, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
