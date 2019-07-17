William Edward "Eddie" Brasington

LANCASTER – Mr. William Edward "Eddie" Brasington, 69, died Friday, July 12, 2019.
He was the son of the late Edward C. Brasington and Eddie Mae Cauthen. He was married to Rhonda Wright Brasington.
Survivors include wife; son, Scott Brasington of Kershaw; daughter, Stephanie Sampson of Easley; sister, Julie Hayes; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, at Oak Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Cliff Henson and Marty Roberts.
The family received friends following the service in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church, 6437 Oak Hill Church Road, Lancaster.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019
