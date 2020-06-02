LANCASTER – William Edward "Duck" Finley Sr., 95, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lancaster Health and Rehab.
He was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Lyman, a son of the late William Erskine Finley and Ruth Balentine Finley, and was the husband of Pearl McCall Finley.
Mr. Finley retired as engineering supervisor from Grace Bleachery after 42 years of service. He loved woodworking, building birdhouses and furniture. Mr. Finley also enjoyed gardening and often shared his crop with family and friends. He loved Clemson University and Springs Industries. Mr. Finley was a charter member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Finley is survived by his wife of 74 years, Pearl Finley; two grandchildren, Bryan Altman of Charlotte and Amy Altman Kelly (Raymond) of Lexington; four great-grandchildren, Chase Kirby, Kayla Kirby, Raymond Kelly III and Christopher Kelly; and a sister, Carolyn Finley Jones of Greer.
Mr. Finley was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Betsy Ann Finley Altman; and his son, William "Bill" Finley Jr.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Finley was 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum, officiated by the Rev. Marty Simmons. Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and Governor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Finley.
He was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Lyman, a son of the late William Erskine Finley and Ruth Balentine Finley, and was the husband of Pearl McCall Finley.
Mr. Finley retired as engineering supervisor from Grace Bleachery after 42 years of service. He loved woodworking, building birdhouses and furniture. Mr. Finley also enjoyed gardening and often shared his crop with family and friends. He loved Clemson University and Springs Industries. Mr. Finley was a charter member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Finley is survived by his wife of 74 years, Pearl Finley; two grandchildren, Bryan Altman of Charlotte and Amy Altman Kelly (Raymond) of Lexington; four great-grandchildren, Chase Kirby, Kayla Kirby, Raymond Kelly III and Christopher Kelly; and a sister, Carolyn Finley Jones of Greer.
Mr. Finley was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Betsy Ann Finley Altman; and his son, William "Bill" Finley Jr.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Finley was 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum, officiated by the Rev. Marty Simmons. Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and Governor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Finley.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.