LANCASTER – William Edward Morrison Jr., 77, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

He was born Feb. 27, 1943, in Chester, the son of the late William Edward Morrison Sr. and Martha Lucinda Clack Morrison. A U.S. Marine veteran, Mr. Morrison was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and he loved spending time with his church, family and friends.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Morrison will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, graveside at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin officiating.

Mr. Morrison is survived by his daughter, Lucinda Butler (Drew) of Pennsylvania; a son, William Edward Morrison III (Hughston) of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Ainsley, Bryce and Taylor Butler; and a special friend, Laverne Simpson.

In addition of his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Mae Plyle; and his wife, Frances Murphy Morrison.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Morrison.

