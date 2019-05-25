William Franklin Mingo, 50, died Monday, May 20, 2019.
He was the son of Idell Mingo Ross and the late William Franklin Truesdale. He was married to Carol Burwell Mingo.
Survivors include wife, of Wake Forest, N.C.; sons, Quitin Dunston of Glen Burnie, Md., and Tyson Dunston of Myrtle Beach; mother and stepfather, John Ross, of Heath Springs; brother, Al Mingo of Reidville; and three grandchildren.
Service are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Bright Light Baptist Church in Heath Springs, officiated by the Rev. Howard Cureton and Dr. Reginald P. Stepney, with burial at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was from 1-6 p.m., Friday, May 24, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019