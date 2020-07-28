KERSHAW – William H. Truesdale, 80, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He was the son of the late Wade Hampton and Nettie Mae West Truesdale. He was first married to the late Patricia Ann Eudy Truesdale, and then to the late Louise H. Truesdale.

Survivors include son, Brian K. Truesdale of the home; stepson, Mike Roberts of Kershaw; stepdaughter, Patti Stover of Kershaw; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Michael Owens.

The family received friends following the service at the graveyard.

Memorials may be made to Sand Hill Baptist Church, 6895 Highway 341, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home was in charge.

