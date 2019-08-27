Mr. William Jack Mahaffey, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Jack was born in Lancaster, to the late William Gary Mahaffey and Fannie Lee Bowers Mahaffey.
Jack grew up in Lancaster, and met his sweetheart Carolyn soon after leaving the U.S. Air Force. He married Carolyn and moved to Columbia to attend the University of South Carolina.
He received his bachelor's degree from The University of South Carolina in electrical engineering. Jack was employed by Springs Industries for over 30 years. Before attending USC, Jack proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, serving tours in Germany, Japan and Korea.
Jack lived in Charlotte for over 40 years before moving to Cornelius, just over three years ago.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Cole.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Caskey Mahaffey; daughters, Lisa Bulloss (Glen) of Troutman, N.C., Rhonda Layman (Roger) of Mooresville, N.C.; sisters, Eva Mae Ghent (Jimmie) and Frances Jackson, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Glen Bulloss Jr. (Diana), William Bulloss (Jessica), Recah Harward (Dusten), Christian Bulloss (Elizabeth) and Ryan Layman (Elizabeth); and great-grandchildren, Grayson Harward, Rose Layman, Fletcher Bulloss, Ara Bulloss and Ezra Jack Layman.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug.29,
A service to celebrate Jack's life will follow at 2 p.m. at Lancaster Funeral Home. Military honors and burial will follow at the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Jaars, P.O. Box 248, Waxhaw, N.C. 28173 or [email protected]/give.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Mahaffey.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019