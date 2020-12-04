1/
William Lee Purvis
1957 - 2020
LANCASTER – William Lee Purvis, 63, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 17, 1957, in Honolulu, Hawaii, a son of Lois Hannah Purvis and the late Owen Lawrence Purvis. She was the husband of Jone Edwards Purvis.
Mr. Purvis was a full-time minister for more than 20 years, having served at churches in Georgia, Tennessee and Lancaster. He later worked in security for Founders Federal Credit Union, where he was affectionately known as "Mr. P." He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and telling jokes. He had a great sense of humor and a servant's heart for helping others. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Rock Hill.
Mr. Purvis is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jone Purvis; his mother, Lois Purvis of Catawba; three sons, Nicholas Purvis (Sonya) of Massachusetts, Matthew Purvis (Caroline) of Fort Mill and Jesse Purvis of Lancaster; a brother, Ronnie Purvis of Catawba; three sisters, Teri Rivard (Ron) of Clover, Debbie Norton (Steve) and Brenda Hallman (Rod), all of Rock Hill; and three grandchildren, Raven Purvis, Tiffany Purvis and Andrew Purvis.
A celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Purvis will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at The Church of Christ, 339 W. Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Church of Christ for Mission and Benevolence Work. 
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. William Purvis.

Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Memories & Condolences

December 3, 2020
Thank you Will for being my friend a true friend and I love you and your family very much. George Richardson
George Richardson
Friend
